Kylie Jenner dances in face mask and sports bra with friends as Coachella weekend kicks off in the desert

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Kylie Jenner is partying in a sports bra and a face mask as she prepares for Coachella.

On Monday morning, Jenner took to Instagram and shared a video with friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. The trio wore pink face masks as they danced to Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

The 28-year-old was wearing yoga pants with one leg rolled up and a shirt with Justin Bieber's face half on. "its just not clocking to you," Jenner captioned her post, referring to the viral video of Bieber confronting paparazzi.

Prior to the dancing video, Jenner shared a picture of herself in the same outfit, holding an iced coffee and several bags. "chelly day 1!!!!!" she captioned the post.

KYLIE JENNER DAZZLES IN DARING WHITE STRING BIKINI FOR POOLSIDE PHOTOS

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Jenner also shared a photo with Karanikolaou in a home gym. She held a water bottle and posed for the photo while Karanikolaou wore a bikini top and shorts.

Jenner is not the only star in the desert preparing for the weekend ahead.

Influencer Alix Earle shared a picture of herself in a black bikini top and white pants, sitting in the backyard of the Reale Actives house at Coachella.

Hailey Bieber's friend Fai Khadra shared a video of Hailey and Justine Skye in a blue golf cart. "The First Lady of Coachella," Khadra captioned the video and tagged Hailey.

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Hailey's husband is headlining Coachella for the first time ever on Saturday night. Fans have coined this year's Coachella as "Bieberchella."

Sabrina Carpenter is headlining on Friday night. Ahead of her big performance, the star shared a picture of two pups on her Instagram story wearing "Sabchella" neck bands.

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