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Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner dances in face mask and sports bra with friends as Coachella weekend kicks off in the desert

Jenner captioned her post 'its just not clocking to you,' nodding to a viral Justin Bieber paparazzi confrontation video

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Kylie Jenner is partying in a sports bra and a face mask as she prepares for Coachella.

On Monday morning, Jenner took to Instagram and shared a video with friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. The trio wore pink face masks as they danced to Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

The 28-year-old was wearing yoga pants with one leg rolled up and a shirt with Justin Bieber's face half on. "its just not clocking to you," Jenner captioned her post, referring to the viral video of Bieber confronting paparazzi.

Kylie Jenner and friends

Kylie Jenner and friends dancing in face masks before Coachella day one. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner in a black dress with a bow on the top

Kylie Jenner is preparing for Coachella. (Robert Smith/Getty Images)

Prior to the dancing video, Jenner shared a picture of herself in the same outfit, holding an iced coffee and several bags. "chelly day 1!!!!!" she captioned the post.

KYLIE JENNER DAZZLES IN DARING WHITE STRING BIKINI FOR POOLSIDE PHOTOS

Justin Bieber leaving Lucali Pizza in Brooklyn New York City

Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella for the first time this year. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

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Jenner also shared a photo with Karanikolaou in a home gym. She held a water bottle and posed for the photo while Karanikolaou wore a bikini top and shorts.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou before Coachella day one. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner is not the only star in the desert preparing for the weekend ahead.

Influencer Alix Earle shared a picture of herself in a black bikini top and white pants, sitting in the backyard of the Reale Actives house at Coachella.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle at the Reale Actives Coachella house on Friday. (Alix Earle/Instagram)

Hailey Bieber's friend Fai Khadra shared a video of Hailey and Justine Skye in a blue golf cart. "The First Lady of Coachella," Khadra captioned the video and tagged Hailey.

Hailey Bieber wearing a strapless dress at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

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Hailey's husband is headlining Coachella for the first time ever on Saturday night. Fans have coined this year's Coachella as "Bieberchella."

Sabrina Carpenter dogs

Sabrina Carpenter shared a picture of dogs wearing "Sabchella" scarfs. (Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter is headlining on Friday night. Ahead of her big performance, the star shared a picture of two pups on her Instagram story wearing "Sabchella" neck bands.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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