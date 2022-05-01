Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stands by 'denazification' claims, dismissing Zelenskyy's Judaism

Lavrov's remarks on Zelenskyy's Judaism and Hitler come during the week that Israel commemorates the Holocaust

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Lavrov is ‘liar-in-chief’: Gen. Breedlove Video

Lavrov is ‘liar-in-chief’: Gen. Breedlove

Ret. Gen. Philip Breedlove weighs in on chemical warfare and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s lies and disinformation on ‘Your World.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stood by his country's claim that it invaded Ukraine in part to root out Nazism, dismissing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Judaism as irrelevant and suggesting that Adolf Hitler "had Jewish blood."

The Italian news channel Zona Bianca pressed Lavrov on the issue during an interview Sunday, asking him how Russian President Vladimir Putin can claim he is trying to "denazify" Ukraine when Zelenskyy is Jewish.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"So what if Zelensky is Jewish," Lavrov said, The Times of Israel reported. "The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood."

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pauses during his and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca's joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. 

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pauses during his and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca's joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.  (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Lavrov went on to say that "some of the worst antisemites are Jews."

The claim about Hitler's Jewish blood traces back to Hans Frank, who served as governor-general of Poland during the Holocaust, whose memoirs suggest that Hitler's paternal grandmother had been impregnated by a Jewish man. Historians have long countered this assertion as flimsy and based on an unreliable source. 

ZELENSKYY TURNS NAZI RHETORIC ON RUSSIA, SAYS US AID PROGRAM WILL DEFEAT THEIR ‘IDEOLOGICAL SUCCESSORS’

Lavrov's remarks came in the same week that Israel commemorates the Holocaust. Speaking to The Times of Israel, the head of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, Dani Dayan, condemned Lavrov’s remarks as "false, delusional and dangerous, and worthy of all condemnation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Putin's attempt to justify his invasion as a "denazification" effort plays on the Russian public's longstanding hatred for the Nazi regime, but Zelenskyy is Jewish and had family members perish in the Holocaust. Russian officials have compared him to Jews who were forced to collaborate with Nazis.

On Friday, Zelenskyy condemned Russian soldiers as "even more cynical" than Hitler's troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia. (Shutterstock)

"Russian troops manage to be even more cynical than the Nazis 80 years ago," he said. "At that time, the invaders did not say that it was the Mariupol residents and the defenders of the city who shelled and killed themselves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ukrainian president predicted that U.S. aid in the form of the Lend-Lease program "will help Ukraine and the whole free world beat the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started a war against us on our land."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.