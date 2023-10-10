Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

Xpeng's vice president suspended amid corruption investigation in supply chain management

Incident had limited impact, did not disrupted company's overall business and production operations

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said its vice president Li Feng has been suspended for an investigation related to corruption, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Media reports earlier said Li was Xpeng's head of procurement.

US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO ALLOW $7,500 ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX CREDIT AS POINT-OF-SALE REBATE STARTING IN JANUARY

EV maker XPeng in Beijing

A woman walks past a showroom of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng in Beijing, China, on Feb. 4, 2023.  (REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The incident affected a small area and did not affect business and production links," the statement said.

Xpeng has been strengthening supply chain management this year and some supply chain staff have been investigated, the statement added.