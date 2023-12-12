Xi Jinping arrives in Vietnam as China courts leadership for alliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hoping a trip to Vietnam will help strengthen China's relationship with its fellow communist Asian country.

Xi began his state visit to Vietnam on Tuesday, arriving at the Central Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi.

Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, after the Chinese Communist Party leader touched down at

Vietnam is a valuable ally for China.

In recent years, Vietnam has become increasingly friendly with Western powers and their allies in East Asia.

President Biden visited Vietnam in September of this year in a move that many claimed was an attempt to marshal cooperation for Western security interests.

Biden traveled to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner, underscoring how far the U.S.-Vietnam relationship has evolved since the Vietnam War.

During his visit, Biden denied that strengthening ties with Hanoi was part of a broader effort to contain China.

Vietnam also agreed to greater economic and defensive cooperation with Japan — a key U.S. ally in the region — in November.

The cooperative agreement with Japan followed a state visit by Prince Akishino to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Xi will meet on Wednesday with President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Vietnam, though ideologically a unitary socialist state under the national communist party, has propagated extensive capitalist reforms that have significantly opened the markets both domestically and internationally.

