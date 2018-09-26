WWII-era bomb found in western Germany, disabled after evacuations

A World War II-era bomb was discovered in western Germany on Wednesday, prompting evacuations as officials disabled the explosive.

The Bochum fire reported that the explosive was discovered along a road in the city of Herne, about 30 miles east of Dusseldorf, while construction workers were doing exploratory drilling.

The discovery prompted a mass evacuation of people nearby as specialists worked to successfully defuse the explosive. It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated.

Officials did not immediately reveal the size of the explosive.

26,000 EVACUATED IN WEST GERMAN TOWN FOR WWII BOMB REMOVAL

Even more than 70 years since the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly during construction work in Germany – a testament to the ferocity of World War II.

Just last April, more than 26,000 people were evacuated from the western German town of Paderborn after a 1.8 ton British bomb was discovered during construction work.

In addition to people leaving their homes, two hospitals, a university and several nursing homes were also evacuated.

Fewer than two weeks later, hundreds were evacuated around Berlin’s main railway station as officials defused a 1,100-pound bomb discovered during construction work.