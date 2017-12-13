WTO summit ends without substantial deals after US criticism

next Image 1 of 2

A World Trade Organization conference dampened from the start by criticism from the United States has ended without any substantial agreements.

The ministerial-level meeting that wrapped up Wednesday in Argentina's capital addressed trade issues involving food and agriculture, e-commerce and fisheries subsidies.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said he is disappointed by the lack of results.

The U.S. was long a top WTO advocate, but President Donald Trump has scaled back U.S. leadership in the trade body.

The meeting began on a sour note when U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Monday that the WTO is losing its focus on trade negotiations.

The 164-nation WTO works to bring down trade barriers and resolve disputes. It needs the agreement of all members to reach deals.