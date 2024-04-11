All about King Maha Vajiralongkorn: The world’s richest monarch

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, officially known as King Rama X, is the richest monarch in the world.

He was crowned in May 2019 following the 70-year reign of his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Oct. 13, 2016, when he was 88 years old.

Read on to find out more about the life of the wealthy king and how he earned his fortune.

What is King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s net worth? How many children does the king of Thailand have? Is the king of Thailand married?

1. What is King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s net worth?

The estimated net worth of King Maha Vajiralongkorn is between $30 billion and $45 billion, according to Fox Business.

His father was listed by Forbes as the world’s richest ruler in 2011, according to Reuters.

Most of the ruler’s wealth comes from the Crown Property Bureau, according to Reuters. The Crown Property Bureau holds 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land in Thailand, with 40,000 rental contracts nationwide, including 17,000 in the capitol, according to the source.

The early life of the king included Australian military college and 3,000 hours in jet fighters after military training courses in the United States, according to the Associated Press. He has held high ranks in the Thai army, navy and air force, according to the source.

2. How many children does the king of Thailand have?

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has seven children between three of his former wives.

His eldest child is Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati. His oldest daughter is his only child with Princess Soamsawali, who he married in 1977. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was put in a coma in December 2022 from a heart condition she endured.

He then married former actress Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. He divorced her in 1996 when he was crown prince, according to Reuters. They share five children: Juthavachara Vivacharawongse, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, Vatchrawee Vivacharawongse and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Most of the children and Sujarinee were estranged from the family after their divorce. The youngest sister, a fashion designer and equestrian, is the only one who's a part of the royal family today and was given the title Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the king’s second-eldest son, works at a New York law firm. In August 2023, he made a surprise visit to Thailand for the first time in 27 years.

"I am delighted to return ... I have been away for a long time, 27 years," Vacharaesorn told reporters at the Bangkok foundation, per Reuters.

"It is like a dream come true to be back," he said.

King Maha Vajralongkorn married his third wife, Srirasmi Suwadee, in 2001. They share the king’s youngest son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

3. Is the king of Thailand married?

The king of Thailand is currently married to his fourth wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. Queen Suthida previously worked as a flight attendant for Thai Airways and was a former bodyguard to the king.

The two wed just days before his coronation in May 2019.