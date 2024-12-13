Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle 22 pounds of meth wrapped as Christmas gifts in carry-on bag

Officials said the busy travel season doesn't mean smugglers can hide

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Observant officers in a New Zealand airport unwrapped $2 million worth of methamphetamine wrapped as Christmas presents that a Canadian woman attempted to conceal.

The woman, 29, arrived at Auckland International Airport in New Zealand on a flight from Vancouver on December 8 carrying the illicit drugs in her carry-on bag, according to a release from the New Zealand Customs Service. 

FLORIDA MAN WHO WAS HALF-NAKED, 'HIGH ON METH' BREAKS INTO HOME, GRABS CARPET CLEANER

Upon landing, officers questioned the woman and searched her carry-on duffle bag, where they discovered more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine concealed beneath brightly wrapped snowflake wrapping paper.

Officials say the Canadian national's bag contained the equivalent of more than $2 million U.S. dollars worth of the illicit drug. 

MORE THAN $31M OF METH CONCEALED IN SHIPMENT OF PEPPERS SEIZED AT TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER

Auckland Airport Manager Paul Williams called the incident a "classic attempt by transnational organized criminal groups" at exploiting the busy travel season.

BRITISH WOMAN BUSTED AT LOS ANGELES AIRPORT WITH METH-SOAKED T-SHIRTS: POLICE

"But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk," Williams said in a statement. "The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focused on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand."

The woman has since appeared in district court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug, officers noted.

"More collaborative work is being done with our Canadian partners to disrupt criminal gangs and the importation of drugs, including through the passenger stream," Williams told Fox News Digital in an email. "As this is part of an ongoing investigation, Customs would not release further information for operational reasons."

Authorities said the woman has been taken into custody.

