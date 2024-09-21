Wild video shows woman steal Porsche, run over owner in driveway

A Canadian woman was arrested after she was captured on doorbell video pretending to be interested in a Porsche and stealing the car, running over the vehicle's owner in his driveway as she fled, police said.

Sarah Badshaw, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain after an accident resulting in bodily harm and driving without a license, according to Peel Regional Police. She turned herself in on Thursday as police were searching for a suspect in the case.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Video footage captured the woman ringing the victim's doorbell and saying she was interested in purchasing the 2022 Porsche Cayenne he had listed on Autotrader, police said.

As she was inside the vehicle to view the interior, Badshaw quickly reversed and exited the victim's driveway, hitting the victim on the way out before driving away with the stolen car, police said.

The victim had exited the passenger side door before walking around the front of the vehicle and reaching for the driver’s side handle, which appeared to be locked, video footage showed.

The car appeared to jump slightly as the victim attempted to enter the locked car before walking towards the back of the vehicle. The suspect then quickly pulled out of the driveway, running over the victim and dragging him violently into the street.

The man was injured in the incident, police said. He required medical attention after he sustained injuries to his elbow, hands and legs, he told CTV News Toronto.

An accomplice, parked across from the victim’s home in a gray Bentley Bentayga, was also involved in the theft, police said.

The stolen Porsche was located on Wednesday after it was found abandoned in Mississauga.

Police said Badshaw has also been charged with prior fraud related offenses in the Peel region and is wanted by other GTA police agencies in connection with separate investigations.