Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Possible ancient meteor crater found by Canadian man planning trip using Google Maps

More research is being done to confirm the potential ancient discovery

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Tech billionaire and crew return to Earth after first private spacewalk Video

Tech billionaire and crew return to Earth after first private spacewalk

Former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao reacts to SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn spaceflight and its recent splashdown in Florida during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’ 

If you see something unusual, don't overlook it. It could just be an ancient discovery. 

Joël Lapointe from Quebec, Canada, was investigating the Côte-Nord region ahead of a camping trip using Google Maps when he found what could be a crater left behind by an ancient space rock.

While using Google Map's satellite feature, Lapointe came across a pit he found unusual. 

man traveling

A man from Quebec, Canada, came across a strange pit while using Google Earth. (Chalabala )

12-YEAR-OLD BOY STUMBLES UPON STUNNING ANCIENT FIND WHILE WALKING DOG IN ENGLAND: ‘RELATIVELY RARE’

After seeing this strange pit, Lapointe decided to investigate it further. He contacted a French geophysicist named Pierre Rochette, who believed the find could be a rare discovery.

"Looking at the topography, it's very suggestive of impact," Rochette told CBC News.

Rochette later received samples from the site in question, and found that at least one contained zircon, a mineral that undergoes transformation in the event of a meteor impact. 

More research is being done to find more definitive answers about the potentially rare discovery.

Dogs inside a tent

Joël Lapointe was using Google Earth to scope out an area for a camping trip in the Côte-Nord region of Québec, Canada. (iStock)

MOM, SON DIG UP ANCIENT OBJECT OFTEN FOUND NEAR BURIAL GROUNDS WHILE GARDENING

"It could tell us about when it was delivered to Earth," Tara Hayden, postdoctoral associate at Western University's department of Earth sciences, told CBC. "That's the wonderful thing about impact craters. We get to have this link between Earth and the outside universe."

The study of impact craters allows scientists to better understand "the past, present and future of collisions" across the solar system, per the American Museum of Natural History.

So far, there have been 200 total confirmed impact craters found, 31 of which have been discovered in Canada, Gordon Osinski, an Earth sciences professor at Western University, told CBC.  

People roasting smores over a campfire

Experts believe that Lapointe may have found an impact crater from an ancient space rock on Google Maps while he was planning his camping trip.  (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He added that there are many geologists hunting down a find like this one, but true discoveries are very rare. 

"It's quite easy with Google Earth these days to go on and find structures that are circular or semicircular in origin. You know, nine times out of 10 they're not [craters]," Osinski said.

The next order of business is for Osinski and his team to potentially head on location to find out more about the find.

"It's super exciting," Osinski told CBC. "It doesn't happen too often."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 