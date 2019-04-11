Where's the cat WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange kept at Ecuadorian embassy in London?

Don’t worry, the cat is feline fine.

Julian Assange was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday after the South American nation revoked the WikiLeaks founder’s political asylum, ending his nearly seven-year stay there. Ecuador accused Assange of “repeatedly violating international conventions and protocol.”

As Assange was whisked away by British police, questions emerged about the 47-year-old’s feline, known as the “Embassy Cat,” who had been living with Assange since at least May 2016. Assange even created Twitter and Instagram profiles -- both called “Embassy Cat” -- where he had posted updates.

Turns out, Assange let his beloved pet go in November so he wouldn’t be trapped at the embassy anymore, Italian newspaper La Repubblica previously reported. The “isolation became unbearable” for the embassy cat and Assange allowing the feline to run free will give it “a healthier life.”

It's unclear where the cat is now.

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN ASSANGE ARRESTED AFTER ECUADOR WITHDRAWS ASYLUM

Ecuador threatened in October to take the cat away if Assange didn’t follow a set of house rules that included cleaning the bathroom and other spaces he and his guests used in the embassy.

“Mr. Julian Assange will be responsible for the well-being, food, cleanliness and proper care of his pet. If due attention is not paid to the pet, the Head of Mission will request Mr. Assange to deliver the pet to another person or an animal shelter outside the Diplomatic Mission,” the memo to Assange stated.

The embassy cat’s social media bio still states, “I live in the Ecuadorian Embassy with Julian Assange : Interested in counter-purrveillance.”

PAMELA ANDERSON BLASTS BRITAIN, US AFTER JULIAN ASSANGE ARREST: 'HOW COULD YOU U.K.?'

Assange was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army analyst, in breaking a password stored on a U.S. Defense Department computer connected to a U.S. government computer network for classified documents and communications, the Justice Department said.

“During the conspiracy, Manning and Assange engaged in real-time discussions regarding Manning’s transmission of classified records to Assange,” the Justice Department said. “The discussions also reflect Assange actively encouraging Manning to provide more information. During an exchange, Manning told Assange that ‘after this upload, that’s all I really have got left.’ To which Assange replied, ‘curious eyes never run dry in my experience.’"

Assange faces a maximum of five years in prison if he’s convicted of the charge.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.