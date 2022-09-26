Expand / Collapse search
World
VP Kamala Harris visits Japan to discuss Taiwanese security situation: official

Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were set to discuss a partnership to aid Taiwan

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Japan on Monday on her way to discuss Taiwan's security issues amid increased aggression from China.

A senior administration official confirmed that Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership approach to Taiwan's security situation. 

The official also said that Japan's military strength and partnership would be "welcomed" by Washington, according to Reuters. 

The visit comes as many Taiwanese citizens worry that their country could be invaded by China in the coming months. Supporters of Taiwan hope that President Biden provide military aid to defend Taiwan from China.

BIDEN SAYS US WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA LAUNCHES AN 'UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK'

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) greets Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 26, 2022 at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo. 

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) greets Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 26, 2022 at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo.  (Getty Images)

Taiwan Consul General James J.K. Lee recently gave an exclusive interview to Fox News, warning about China's approach to the geopolitical situation.

Lee, who is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, criticized China for not renouncing its use of force against Taiwan

"The Chinese aggressive, coercive approach measure only strengthens our people's will to safeguard our democracy and freedom," Lee said.

CHANG SOUNDS ALARM ON TAIWAN: US MILITARY MUST BE READY FOR WAR WITH CHINA IN HOURS, NOT YEARS

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Yokota Air Base on Sept. 26, 2022 in Fussa, Tokyo.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Yokota Air Base on Sept. 26, 2022 in Fussa, Tokyo. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

"While Taiwan will do whatever it can to deescalate the tension, we will never surrender our freedom," he added. 

Harris is also planning on attending the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Abe was shot and killed this summer while campaigning in the Nara prefecture. 

Dignitaries including several current and former heads of state are visiting Japan for the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which will be held on Tuesday.

Dignitaries including several current and former heads of state are visiting Japan for the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which will be held on Tuesday. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

The trip marks Vice President Harris's second visit to Asia since taking office in 2021. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 