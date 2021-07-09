Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s ‘assassins’ seen captured by mob in shocking video

Dramatic video captured the moment a Haitian mob captured two alleged Colombian assassins, beat them and dragged them bloodied through the streets of Port-au-Prince after President Jovenel Moïse was gunned down.

A video shared on social media shows the crowd pulling two men, one of whom was shirtless and bound with a rope, in the neighborhood of Petion-Ville, near the late president’s private residence.

"Advance, advance!" someone is heard yelling on the video as the crowd pushes the two men, who were discovered hiding in some bushes.

HAITI'S PRESIDENT ASSASSINATED BY ‘PROFESSIONAL’ COMMANDOS 4 KILLED, 2 ARRESTED, REPORT SAYS

Some people grabbed the two by their shirts and pants, pushed them and occasionally slapped them.

Another video on Twitter shows police hauling the suspects off. The user said the men had been attacked with machetes, which are seen in another video being used to hack the suspects.

An Associated Press journalist saw officers put the men in the back of a pickup and drive away as the crowd ran after them to a police station.

"They killed the president! Give them to us! We’re going to burn them!" people shouted outside.

The violent crowd later set fire to several cars riddled with bullet holes that they believed belonged to the assailants. The vehicles didn’t have license plates, and inside one was an empty box of bullets and some water.

Some of the people in the crowd said even though they had issues with police, they could not accept the fact that foreigners had entered their country and killed the president, the Miami Herald reported.

Mathias Pierre, a government minister, said reinforcements had been brought in because locals were "very mad and trying to get to them, to burn them," the Times of London reported.

Leon Charles, interim director of the Haitian national police, appealed to Haitians not to take the law into their own hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said five of the vehicles used by the suspects had been recovered but three of them had been set ablaze.



"I told them to stop. We need evidence," he said, according to the news outlet.

Although the men who carried out the attack were "in hand," he said, police needed to find those who were behind it.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.