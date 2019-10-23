Expand / Collapse search
India
Published

India boy, 3, survives 35-foot fall thanks to passing rickshaw, dramatic video shows

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
A 3-year-old Indian boy survived a harrowing 35-foot plunge from the second floor of his home on Friday, thanks to a rickshaw happened to be passing by.

The accident in Madhya Pradesh was captured on security camera footage. The rickshaw -- a three-wheeled cart -- was being pulled by its driver on the sidewalk when the boy plummeted directly into the passenger seat.

The boy's father, Ashish Jain, said Parv Jain was playing and started hanging off the balcony railing.

"He couldn't keep his balance and fell," Ashish Jain told Asian News International, NDTV reported. "But then a God-like man with a rickshaw came out from nowhere and saved him."

Several men ran over to the rickshaw to help the boy.

"We immediately took him to the hospital, where they ran CT scan and X-ray and other tests," Ashish said. Doctors said Parv was unhurt.

Melissa Leon is a reporter for FoxNews.com. She can be found on Twitter @theMelissaLeon.