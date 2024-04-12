Expand / Collapse search
US restricts staff in Israel from traveling outside cities as Iran attack threat persists

Iran’s Khamenei has said Israel ‘will be punished’ for deadly airstrike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Fox News contributor Joey Jones joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the U.S. has taken action amid a looming threat from Iran and other concerns stemming from supporting multiple war fronts.

The U.S. State Department is restricting travel for government employees and their family members outside of major cities in Israel as concerns remain high Friday that Iran could attack at any moment in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria. 

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has posted a message on its website saying "Out of an abundance of caution, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice." 

It added that "the security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events." 

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to retaliate against Israel -- saying "it will be punished" -- for an airstrike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month. Khamenei said the strike in Damascus, which left several Iranian generals dead, was "wrongdoing" and akin to an attack on Iran itself. 

IRAN ATTACK THREAT PROMPTS US GENERAL VISIT TO ISRAEL, REVIEW OF MILITARY CAPABILITIES 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looking at coffins

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on April 4, looks at the coffins of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital of Damascus. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, when asked about the new U.S. travel advisory Thursday, said "we have seen Iran making public threats against Israel in the past few days." 

"Israel's in a very tough neighborhood and have been monitoring the security situation. You saw us slightly adjust our travel warnings at the beginning of this conflict. And we conduct ongoing assessments all the time about the situation on the ground," he continued. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS TURN UP HEAT ON BIDEN TO BROKER ‘EXPEDIENT RELEASE’ OF HAMAS HOSTAGES, SUPPORT ISRAEL 

Israeli tank inside Israel

An Israeli tank moves near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, on Thursday, April 11.  (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

"I'm not going to speak to the specific assessments that led to us to restrict our families, employees and family members' personal travel. But clearly, we are monitoring the threat environment in the Middle East and specifically in Israel," he added. "And that's what led us to give that warning our employees and their family members and to make it public so all U.S. citizens who either live in Israel or are traveling there are aware of it." 

U.S. Central Command Gen. Michael Kurilla also met with Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen Hezi Halevi in Israel on Thursday.

US embassy, Jerusalem

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. The State Department is restricting travel for American staff in Israel as concerns remain high that Iran could soon launch an attack on the country. (Hillel Maeir/TPS)

Kurilla was scheduled to visit Israel, but he took the trip sooner than planned due to threats from Iran against Israel, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed during a press conference. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard, Peter Aitken and Yonat Friling contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.