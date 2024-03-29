US military destroys 4 Houthi drones targeting American warship, coalition vessel

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The U.S. military says it has shot down four drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that were targeting an American vessel and a Coalition warship in the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Thursday that the attack was the second of its kind in the last two days.

"Between 6:00 and 10:56 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 28, and for the second day in a row, United States Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen," it added. "These UAS were aimed at a Coalition vessel and a U.S. warship and were engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships."

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM also said. "These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."

The day before, CENTCOM said it "engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen" that were "aimed at a U.S. warship and engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea."

The actions by the U.S. military come a week after CENTCOM said it carried out strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities in Yemen.

The militant group has been launching attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war last October, disrupting shipping in the region.

"Illegal Houthi attacks have killed three mariners, sunk a commercial vessel lawfully transiting the Red Sea, disrupted humanitarian aid bound for Yemen, harmed Middle East economies, and caused environmental damage," according to CENTCOM.