US conducts 'self-defense strikes' against Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles

The U.S. conducted two "self-defense strikes" in Yemen on Wednesday against three Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles preparing to launch into the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

Since Saturday, the U.S. has taken out 44 separate Houthi targets in joint airstrikes with the U.K. Meanwhile, the Houthis have launched 48 attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Nov. 19.

The U.S. military says the Houthi missiles were "prepared to launch" against ships in the Red Sea.

"CENTCOM identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM published a video showing U.S. forces supporting joint strikes against Houthi militants.

The video showed rockets launching from the ships in pitch-black darkness. The efforts were part of joint strikes against the Houthis, which included support from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Bahrain, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

CENTCOM said that the Saturday strikes were launched by USS Carney, USS Gravely and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the recent counterstrikes are aimed to "degrade the capabilities" of the Houthis.

"These strikes are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilizing attacks against U.S. and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea," Austin said in a statement on Saturday.

"This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels," he added.

Fox News' Liz Friden and Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report