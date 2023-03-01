Expand / Collapse search
US approves sale of F-16s munitions, other military equipment to Taiwan

The approval of the sale, made possible by the Taiwan Relations Act

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Rep. Tony Gonzales: China invading Taiwan would '100%' be an act of war

Congressmen Ro Khanna and Tony Gonzales discuss their participation in a bipartisan trip to Taiwan as the country prepares for a possible attack from China on 'Your World.'

The State Department on Wednesday approved a sale of F-16 munitions and other related equipment in a deal valued at $619 million.

Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin were the principal contractors, according to the Pentagon. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the sale on Wednesday. 

A F16v aircraft flies past an airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

The approval of the sale, made possible by the Taiwan Relations Act, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, which for weeks has been making near-daily incursions into the island nation’s sea and airspace.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 