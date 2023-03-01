US approves sale of F-16s munitions, other military equipment to Taiwan

The State Department on Wednesday approved a sale of F-16 munitions and other related equipment in a deal valued at $619 million.

Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin were the principal contractors, according to the Pentagon. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the sale on Wednesday.

The approval of the sale, made possible by the Taiwan Relations Act, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, which for weeks has been making near-daily incursions into the island nation’s sea and airspace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.