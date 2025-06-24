Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World

US airstrikes leave a mark on Iran’s nuclear sites, Maxar satellite images reveal

Maxar Technologies photos reveal precision damage at three major nuclear facilities following US B-2 bomber mission

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
No indication Iran has given up nuclear ambitions after US strikes Video

No indication Iran has given up nuclear ambitions after US strikes

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the future of Iran's nuclear program after President Donald Trump's strikes on the key nuclear facilities.

Fresh satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows significant damage at three of Iran’s key nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, just days after U.S. B-2 stealth bombers conducted strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.

The new photos, released on June 24, provide the clearest post-strike visuals to date, showing the precision and depth of the U.S. assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

At the heavily fortified Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility, located deep beneath a mountain near Qom, satellite views reveal multiple craters along the primary access roads and directly at the entrances to tunnel complexes. 

Several perimeter buildings were destroyed outright, and one crater can be seen blasted into the access road leading to the facility.

US STRIKE DAMAGE TO IRAN'S NATANZ, ISFAHAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES CAPTURED IN SATELLITE IMAGES

Before and after images at Fordow Nuclear facility

This satellite image comparison from Maxar Technologies shows a nuclear facility near Fordow, Iran, before and after U.S. airstrikes carried out on June 22, 2025. The strike targeted suspected tunnel entrances associated with Iran’s underground enrichment infrastructure. (Maxar Technologies)

The Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center also shows signs of recent damage. An overview image highlights new destruction at the surface, while detailed shots capture tunnel entrances that appear to have been struck directly, echoing earlier reporting that the operation aimed to neutralize buried infrastructure previously unreachable by conventional air power.

Meanwhile, at Natanz, a site known for its history with the Stuxnet cyberattack and long a target of Israeli and American scrutiny, two craters believed to have been caused by U.S. ordnance now appear filled and covered with dirt. 

IRAN’S FORDOW NUCLEAR SITE STRUCK SECOND TIME AS IDF TARGETS ACCESS ROUTES

Bomb damage and craters at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site after U.S. airstrike

This June 24, 2025, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bomb damage at Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility. The image reveals craters and destruction at a perimeter installation following U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. (Maxar Technologies)

These strikes had reportedly targeted the underground centrifuge halls that are central to Iran’s uranium enrichment operations.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that key buildings and underground systems at all three sites were hit

American officials say Iran’s nuclear program has been severely set back.

Trump has claimed a "very successful" mission.

Before and after satellite view of Tehran buildings damaged in June 2025 U.S. airstrikes

This pair of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings near Tehran’s Shahid Rajaee University before and after airstrikes on June 22, 2025. The image at right, captured on June 24, shows widespread destruction believed to be linked to suspected nuclear program facilities. (Maxar Technologies)

In addition to the nuclear sites hit by the U.S., Maxar’s images also documented separate airstrike damage in the capital city of Tehran

The images show widespread destruction believed to be linked to suspected nuclear program buildings near Tehran’s Shahid Rajaee University.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com