Vladimir Putin
Published

United States includes Putin's rumored girlfriend in latest round of sanctions

Alina Kabaeva, a former member of the state Duma, has long been romantically linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin

By Paul Best | Fox News
Putin isn't going to be swayed by sanctions: Former US ambassador to NATO Video

Putin isn't going to be swayed by sanctions: Former US ambassador to NATO

Kurt Volker argues U.K. sanctions against Putin's alleged girlfriend won't drive him away from objective to achieve his Russian empire.

The United States included Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in the latest round of sanctions announced Tuesday. 

The Treasury Department noted that Kabaeva, a 39-year-old former member of the state Duma and Olympic gymnast, has "a close relationship to Putin" and currently leads the National Media Group, which produces pro-Kremlin content across a range of platforms. 

  Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva
    Image 1 of 2

    Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles next to Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva during a meeting with the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin. (REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/File Photo)

  Alina Kabaeva in state Duma
    Image 2 of 2

    Former deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Youth Affairs and member of the United Russia party Alina Kabaeva listens to Putin speaking at the State Duma in Moscow. (REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin)

The United Kingdom and European Union have previously sanctioned Kabaeva, who the Wall Street Journal reports is the mother to at least three of Putin's children. 

While the sanctions might make a dent in Putin's pocketbook, his interest in Ukraine trumps any economic considerations, according to Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer and author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America." 

"Sanctioning Kabayeva will have some impact on Putin’s personal finances because he is keeping his fortunes spread out among the bank accounts of closest friends and family. But Putin is possibly the richest person in the world, possibly wealthier than Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates or Elon Musk, with his wealth ranging from $100 billion to $200 billion," Koffler told Fox News Digital. 

"So sanctioning his girlfriend and mother of several of his children will almost certainly do nothing to change his policy and strategy towards Ukraine, the United States, or the West."

  Russia's Alina Kabaeva
    Image 1 of 3

    Russia's Alina Kabaeva (C) celebrates her gold medal win in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-round gold medal at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. (REUTERS/Mike Hutchings)

  Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva
    Image 2 of 3

    Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva arrives for the Laureus Sports Awards in the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg.  (REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk)

  Putin and Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva
    Image 3 of 3

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hands flowers to Alina Kabayeva, Russian rhytmic gymnastics star and Olympic prize winner, after awarding her with an Order of Friendship during annual award ceremony in the Kremlin. (SERGEI CHIRIKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Other people close to Putin have also been hit with sanctions in recent months, including two of his adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tinkonova. 

"As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday. 

"The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin’s enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 