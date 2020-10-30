United Kingdom reaction underscores significance of U.S. election

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is creating waves across the pond, where residents of the United Kingdom have taken interest.

“It’s the most important election ever,” a British woman said.

U.S. voters will head to the polls on Tuesday where they'll decide whether to reelect President Trump, who was widely seen as reflective of the global populist uprising that prompted Brexit overseas.

Analysts say there is a "quiet Trump vote" abroad, but a recent YouGov poll conducted in the UK and across Europe found that only 15% of those surveyed favored a Trump re-election.

As in the U.S., however, Europeans seemed skeptical that Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would be able to pull out a victory. Two-thirds of those polled did not have high hopes for him taking the Oval Office.

Trump has become a "global" phenomenon, according to Deputy Editor of The Spectator magazine Freddy Gray. "Both the hatred of him and this fascination with him," he said.

When one woman in London was asked why she was supporting the former vice president, she replied, “I’ve had enough of Trump.”

Another man who was backing Trump said: “Entertaining, entertainment only, love it.”