Ex-PM Theresa May enjoys first day after resignation with drink, cricket match

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May spent her first Brexit-free day by having a drink while attending a cricket match between England and Ireland.

May formally resigned from the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, paving the way for Boris Johnson to take office after winning the Conservative Party leadership election on Tuesday.

The former leader of the country appeared happy and enjoyed the record-high temperatures currently gripping Britain. She was with for former chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, as well as David Gauke, who was her justice secretary, and Greg Clark, who was her business secretary.

British media has drawn parallels of May’s attendance of a cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground to former Conservative Prime Minister John Major, who served the country from 1990 to 1997, as he also famously said: “it's time for lunch and some cricket” after his resignation.

May resigned following her failure to honor the 2016 referendum result on membership in the European Union and deliver a deal that the Parliament could accept.

Johnson, her successor, made a fiery speech in the parliament in a bid to turbocharge the effort to execute Brexit “for the purpose of uniting and re-energizing our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth.”

He promised to deliver Brexit by the Oct. 31 deadline, even though the EU has said in the past it’s not interested in revisiting the deal it has negotiated with May’s administration.

“This is the first day of a new approach which will start with our departure from the European Union on October 31,” Johnson said, adding that it will mark the beginning of a “new golden age for the United Kingdom.”