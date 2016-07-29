UN to send police contingent to Burundi

The Security Council has agreed to send a contingent of United Nations police to Burundi to tamp down on violence and protect human rights in the African nation.

The council on Friday approved a French-drafted resolution sending up to 228 police to the capital of Bujumbura with 11 votes in favor and four abstentions.

Burundi has said it would accept no more than 50 U.N. police and diplomats continue to negotiate the arrival of a larger force.

Burundi has been in turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza last year pursued and won a third term that many oppose. Hundreds of people have died, and more than 220,000 have fled their homes. Rights groups have accused the government of violence against opposition members and protesters.