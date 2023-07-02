Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian officials report drone strikes shot down over Kyiv

Officials reported three homes were damaged by falling debris, and one man was injured in the clash

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Ukrainian officials reported a bombardment of drone strikes late Saturday into Sunday in the capital city of Kyiv. 

The Russian strikes were reportedly shot down before making contact, and the city was spared damage, according to official communications from the Kyiv military administration.

Ukrainian officials reported three private homes were damaged by falling debris in two districts of the city. 

One resident suffered a leg injury in the exchange and received medical attention. 

uKRAINE CITY ADMINISTRATION

The flag of the Ukrainian Naval Forces is flown at the City State Administration July 2, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian bombs in residential areas remain a significant concern for Ukrainian citizens caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

A Russian missile struck the RIA Pizza restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk Tuesday evening. The attack killed at least 11 people and injured 56 others, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

Russian military vehicles move on Dvortsovaya Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2022. Russia will celebrate the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian military vehicles move on Dvortsovaya Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces appear to have broken through Russian lines into the Donbas region that Moscow had previously controlled since 2014, British intelligence said Tuesday.

The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian airborne forces have made "small advances" east of the village of Krasnohorivka, near Donetsk, which previously sat on the "old Lines of Control."

Russian-backed forces under the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic had been fighting with Ukrainian military forces in the eastern region for eight years leading up to Russia’s February 2022 invasion. 

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com