3 children, 6 adults killed in Russian bombing of pizzeria in Ukraine

A Russian strike on a pizzeria in Ukraine killed nine and injured dozens, authorities announced.

The Russian missile strike hit the RIA Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday evening.

The attack killed nine people and injured 56 others, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two sisters, both 14 years old, were killed in the blast from Russian artillery.

"Russian missiles stopped the beating of the hearts of two angels," the Kramatorsk city council said in a Telegram post.

A 17-year-old teenager also perished in the attack, according to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Missile strikes have made ordinary urban life in Ukraine increasingly dangerous, as civilian casualties continue to mount with missile strikes and coordinated bombings.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles started a fire that killed at least two people and injured eight others in Kyiv, on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials.

A Telegram post from Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, revealed that falling debris caused a fire on several floors of a 24-story apartment building in a central district, The Associated Press reported.

More than 20 missiles were detected and taken down by anti-aircraft units, Popko said. Video of the scene appeared to show the upper floors of the building on fire and the parking lot covered with ash and debris.

Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities were also hit by missiles early on Saturday as residents throughout the country heard air alerts, Reuters reported.

At least three Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, and one of them started a fire after striking a gas line, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said emergency services were at the scene but did not disclose the number of casualties – if any.

