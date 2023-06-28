Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

3 children, 6 adults killed in Russian bombing of pizzeria in Ukraine

RIA Pizza was the scene of an extensive rescue operation after the missile strike

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pentagon says US not involved in short-lived Wagner mutiny, calls it an 'internal Russian matter'

Pentagon says US not involved in short-lived Wagner mutiny, calls it an ‘internal Russian matter’

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder would not comment on the current whereabouts of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

A Russian strike on a pizzeria in Ukraine killed nine and injured dozens, authorities announced.

The Russian missile strike hit the RIA Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday evening. 

The attack killed nine people and injured 56 others, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

Two sisters, both 14 years old, were killed in the blast from Russian artillery. 

PENTAGON SAYS US NOT INVOLVED IN SHORT-LIVED WAGNER MUTINY, CALLS IT IN 'INTERNAL RUSSIAN MATTER'

Ukraine missile

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Donetsk Regional Administration, a man stands on a street in front of a shop and restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Ukrainian Donetsk Regional Administration via AP)

"Russian missiles stopped the beating of the hearts of two angels," the Kramatorsk city council said in a Telegram post.

A 17-year-old teenager also perished in the attack, according to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.  

BIDEN ADMIN SLAPS SANCTIONS RELATED TO PRIGOZHIN'S WAGNER GROUP IN AFRICA OVER 'DEATH AND DESTRUCTION'

Kramatorsk

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, people clear the rubble in a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

Missile strikes have made ordinary urban life in Ukraine increasingly dangerous, as civilian casualties continue to mount with missile strikes and coordinated bombings.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles started a fire that killed at least two people and injured eight others in Kyiv, on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials.

A Telegram post from Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, revealed that falling debris caused a fire on several floors of a 24-story apartment building in a central district, The Associated Press reported.

RUSSIA OPENS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO WAGNER GROUP CHIEF

More than 20 missiles were detected and taken down by anti-aircraft units, Popko said. Video of the scene appeared to show the upper floors of the building on fire and the parking lot covered with ash and debris.

Kramatorsk

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, paramedics move an injured man into an ambulance near the restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities were also hit by missiles early on Saturday as residents throughout the country heard air alerts, Reuters reported.

At least three Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, and one of them started a fire after striking a gas line, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said emergency services were at the scene but did not disclose the number of casualties – if any.

The mayor of Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, also reported damage as eight private homes were destroyed in an attack.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com