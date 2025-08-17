Ukrainian designer predicts Zelenskyy will wear military suit for high-stakes Trump meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will likely opt for a more formal look when he meets with former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to a designer who has previously collaborated with the European leader.

"Tomorrow he most likely will not appear in a polo," Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova told Fox News Digital. "… I think he will choose a black military suit or a military-style shirt with trousers — perhaps a jacket."

Having previously come under fire for his informal attire, Zelenskyy is likely to choose "a more serious look — though less symbolic," according to Gasanova.

"After the recent ‘no suit’ drama, he will likely approach this question differently," she said.

Zelenskyy has at times faced criticism for his informal wardrobe, including during his tense February visit to the Oval Office. That meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance escalated into a heated exchange between the three leaders over what "cards" Ukraine holds and whether Zelenskyy has expressed sufficient gratitude to the United States.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit," one reporter asked Zelenskyy at the time. "… Do you own a suit?"

Unlike many politicians, the Ukrainian president does not have personal stylists, according to Gasanova, who is the founder of Ukrainian fashion brands GASANOVA and DAMIRLI.

Gasanova said she has previously designed clothing items for both Zelenskyy and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"We have sent various items to the President’s office — from vyshyvankas and polos to suits," she said. "There have been only a few fittings with Volodymyr — he simply does not have the time… Besides, it is stressful for him, as his body is constantly changing."

The pressures of Russia’s full-scale invasion have taken a physical toll on Zelenskyy, leading to weight loss during high-stress periods, while regular training helps him rebuild muscle mass, Gasanova said.

"At the moment, he is in Brussels, and he will decide for himself what to wear tomorrow," she said.

The upcoming meeting follows just days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The high-stakes meeting was the first U.S.-Russia summit since June 2021 , which was under former President Joe Biden’s administration and only eight months before Putin invaded Ukraine.

The White House and Press Office for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.