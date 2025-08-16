Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in Washington, DC following US-Russia talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he will travel to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy's announcement comes a day after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

