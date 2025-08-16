Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in Washington, DC following US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he will travel to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy's announcement comes a day after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
TRUMP RATES PUTIN SUMMIT A '10 OUT OF 10' AND TOUTS 'VERY GOOD PROGRESS' TOWARD PEACE
