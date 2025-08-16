Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in Washington, DC following US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
close
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump in DC on Monday Video

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump in DC on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will travel to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump following Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he will travel to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy's announcement comes a day after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

TRUMP RATES PUTIN SUMMIT A '10 OUT OF 10' AND TOUTS 'VERY GOOD PROGRESS' TOWARD PEACE

Trump/Zelenskyy split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet with President Donald Trump following Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue