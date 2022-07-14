Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine's Zelenskyy posts video of Russia airstrike aftermath, decries 'open act of terrorism'

Airstrike in Vinnystia, southwest of Kyiv, comes on 141st day of Russia’s Ukraine invasion

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video Thursday showing the devastating aftermath of a military strike, calling Russia a "killer" and "terrorist" country. 

The attack happened in Vinnystia, southwest of the country’s capital of Kyiv. 

"Rocket strikes in the city center. There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Zelenskyy wrote on Instagram. 

"Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects," he continued. "Where there is nothing military. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" 

"Inhumans. A killer country. A terrorist country," Zelensky also said. 

Footage shared by Zelenskyy shows smoke rising into the sky and numerous buildings with extensive damage in Vinnystia, a city with a population of around 375,000. 

Debris is seen scattered amongst a street in Vinnystia, Ukraine, following a Russian military airstrike Thursday.

Debris is seen scattered amongst a street in Vinnystia, Ukraine, following a Russian military airstrike Thursday. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

As the person filming the video makes their way down a main street littered with debris, residents can be seen standing and surveying the destruction. Later, sirens are heard wailing as first responders gathered on the scene. 

A small child was among the victims Thursday in the attack, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A small child was among the victims Thursday in the attack, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 141st day. 