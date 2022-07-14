Ukraine's Zelenskyy posts video of Russia airstrike aftermath, decries 'open act of terrorism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video Thursday showing the devastating aftermath of a military strike, calling Russia a "killer" and "terrorist" country.

The attack happened in Vinnystia, southwest of the country’s capital of Kyiv.

"Rocket strikes in the city center. There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Zelenskyy wrote on Instagram.

"Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects," he continued. "Where there is nothing military. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"

"Inhumans. A killer country. A terrorist country," Zelensky also said.

Footage shared by Zelenskyy shows smoke rising into the sky and numerous buildings with extensive damage in Vinnystia, a city with a population of around 375,000.

As the person filming the video makes their way down a main street littered with debris, residents can be seen standing and surveying the destruction. Later, sirens are heard wailing as first responders gathered on the scene.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 141st day.