Ukraine-Russia war: US ambassador reveals the 5 goals Biden, Blinken have given diplomats

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has revealed Thursday to Fox News the five goals President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have given diplomats in Ukraine, vowing that "we are here to stop this conflict from becoming bigger" and to prevent further European aggression from Russia.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Trey Yingst, Brink, who has returned to the newly-reopened U.S. embassy in Kyiv, said she believes if Russia is left "unchecked," President Vladimir Putin will set his sights on other European targets.

"I hesitate to predict the future, but I can say that the president and Secretary Blinken and myself, and everyone who is working on this issue, is absolutely determined to stick to it to the end, to help Ukraine defend itself, because we believe this is not only a moral issue in terms of ensuring that might doesn't make right, but it's also an issue of strategic national interest for Europe and for the United States," she said.

Brink said the five goals given to staff in Ukraine by Biden and Blinken include helping Ukraine defend itself and deter against further Russian aggression, and ensuring that humanitarian aid – especially U.S.-provided aid through U.N. organizations – makes its way to the intended targets.

"Number three is to ensure that justice and accountability for war crimes and atrocities takes place," she said, adding that the fourth and fifth goals are to make sure U.S. government assistance approved by Washington is used appropriately and to "rebuild our embassy and our team here so that we can effectively advocate on behalf of the president and the American people and push U.S. interests here."

The Ukraine-Russia war, which began on Feb. 24, has now lasted 106 days. Brink said it’s up to Ukraine to decide what their conditions of victory are.

"President Zelenskyy has said that this war ultimately will end in negotiation," she told Fox News. "And what we're trying to do now is strengthen Ukraine's battlefield position, which will strengthen its hand at the negotiation table."

Brink also said "this conflict has global implications and why it's important for us to try to stop Russia and make sure this is a strategic failure for Russia.

"Russia's blockage of grain out of Ukrainian ports is exacerbating a global food crisis, which has implications in Africa and the Middle East," she continued. "We are supportive of efforts to try to resolve this situation."

"I wish there were 48 hours in the day that I could keep doing this," Brink also said. "But we are using every minute of those 24 hours to help Ukraine."