Ukraine
Published

Ukraine governor says Western-supplied artillery is 'already working in our region' in fight against Russia

Ukraine’s military is fighting Putin’s troops near Black Sea

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Ukrainian governor says Western-supplied artillery systems are "already working in our region" in the fight against the Russian military

Vitaliy Kim, whose Mykolaiv region is partially occupied by Russia, told Reuters Wednesday that it is "just a question of time" before Ukrainian troops retake significant ground in the country’s south, which borders the Black Sea. 

When asked if western-supplied weaponry is making a difference in the battles, Kim reportedly said "it is already happening... and we will have [more] success." 

"We are talking about artillery," he also told Reuters. "It is already working in our region." 

POLAND’S PRESIDENT SAYS CALLS WITH RUSSIA’S PUTIN ARE LIKE SPEAKING TO HITLER: REPORT 

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a self-propelled howitzer on a road in the Kharkiv region on May 17.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a self-propelled howitzer on a road in the Kharkiv region on May 17. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim didn’t specify which exact Western artillery systems are giving the Ukrainians a boost, but the weaponry has been flowing into the country. 

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in late May that a new shipment of artillery weaponry has reached Ukraine’s front lines, including the M777 howitzers, FH70 howitzers, and CAESAR SPHs that were supplied by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France, respectively. 

A view of the destroyed regional administration building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 8. 

A view of the destroyed regional administration building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 8.  (Reuters/Edgar Su)

Kim also said to Reuters that Ukrainian troops have been having "some success" in a counterattack against Russian forces in the neighboring Kherson region in recent weeks. 

Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region, speaks to the media in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 8.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region, speaks to the media in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 8. (Reuters/Edgar Su)

But he believes that in order to reclaim that area, Ukraine will need to mobilize more troops or free up soldiers from fighting in the eastern Donbas region. 