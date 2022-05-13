Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine holds first war-crimes trial for Russian soldier

Russian soldier reportedly said he was 'ordered to shoot' a 62-year-old civilian

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The first soldier arrested for war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine was put to trial Friday.

Vadim Shishimarin, 26, was arrested for the murder of a 62-year-old civilian in Chupakhivka, Ukraine. He is the first member of the Russian military to go on trial in Ukraine since the invasion began.

"I was ordered to shoot," Shyshimarin said of the deadly February interaction, according to reports. "I shot one [round] at him. He falls. And we kept on going."

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced Wednesday that the first Russian soldier would be put on trial for the killing of a civilian in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to reports. The militant was identified as Shishimarin via the prosecutor general's social media announcement of the proceedings.

Shishimarin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, arrives for a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. The trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian opened Friday, the first war crimes trial since Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The House of Representatives has passed a nearly $40 billion bill that will aid Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The bill, which includes military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, cleared the chamber 368 to 57. No Democrats opposed the bill.

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. The trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian opened Friday, the first war crimes trial since Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Biden's funding bill for Ukraine includes over $20 billion in weapons and security assistance for Ukraine, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

