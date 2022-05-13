Ukraine holds first war-crimes trial for Russian soldier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first soldier arrested for war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine was put to trial Friday.

Vadim Shishimarin, 26, was arrested for the murder of a 62-year-old civilian in Chupakhivka, Ukraine. He is the first member of the Russian military to go on trial in Ukraine since the invasion began.

"I was ordered to shoot," Shyshimarin said of the deadly February interaction, according to reports. "I shot one [round] at him. He falls. And we kept on going."

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced Wednesday that the first Russian soldier would be put on trial for the killing of a civilian in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to reports . The militant was identified as Shishimarin via the prosecutor general's social media announcement of the proceedings.

Shishimarin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

