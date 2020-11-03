Expand / Collapse search
UK raises terror threat level to severe following deadly attacks in Europe

Second highest threat level indicates an attack is ‘highly likely’

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The United Kingdom raised its terror threat level to severe following recent attacks in Austria and France that authorities have linked to Islamist extremism.

The threat level of severe means an attack is considered highly likely. It is the country’s second-highest level. The level had previously been at "substantial," meaning an attack is likely.

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that the move was a "precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat."

"The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police," she said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.