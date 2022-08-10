Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Published

UK summons Chinese ambassador over 'aggressive' escalation on Taiwan

China has extended its largest-ever exercises around Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi's visit

Reuters
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday summoned China's ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang, to explain Beijing's actions towards Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

A furious China has extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own following Pelosi's visit - the highest-level trip to the island by an American official in decades. 

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), center, receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), center, receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Handout/Getty Images)

"I instructed officials to summon the Chinese Ambassador to explain his country's actions. We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region," Truss said in a statement.

A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion."

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

