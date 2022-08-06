Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Taiwan says China is rehearsing invasion attack

US and Japanese officials have voiced similar concerns about China's escalation

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
China's unprecedented military action in the seas around Taiwan: Here's the latest Video

China's unprecedented military action in the seas around Taiwan: Here's the latest

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis and former State Department official David Tafuri weigh in on China suspending diplomatic ties with the United States and its military drills near Taiwan borders on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taiwan is warning that China's recent military drills are a rehearsal for a real invasion. 

The disputed island has, in recent days, been surrounded by Chinese military vessels and shows of strength on behalf of Beijing. 

The Chinese Communist Party has been openly irate that a congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last week. 

The delegation proceeded with the visit in direct opposition to Chinese demands that the U.S. abort the meeting.

CHINA SANCTIONS HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI OVER 'EGREGIOUS PROVOCATION' IN VISIT TO TAIWAN

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

A fighter jet flies in the direction of Taiwan and is seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A fighter jet flies in the direction of Taiwan and is seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

After Pelosi's departure, China’s navy and air force began conducting military exercises in six zones around Taiwan with some overlapping Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The U.S. responded by deploying several warships to the area.

U.S. officials, including high-ranking members of President Biden's cabinet, have acknowledged the legitimacy of China's threats to Taiwan.

The People's Liberation Army launched joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The People's Liberation Army launched joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (People's Liberation Army, China)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China's military exercises, including missiles the country recently fired into the Taiwan Strait and Japan's economic zone, represent "significant escalation."

"China has chosen to overreact and use Speaker Pelosi's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," he told a group of reporters at the ASEAN conference on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Japan, an ally of both Taiwan and the United States in East Asia, has voiced its own concerns.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missiles "threatened Japan’s national security and the lives of the Japanese people, which we strongly condemn."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, front, center left, and her congressional delegation pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center right, before their breakfast meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, front, center left, and her congressional delegation pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center right, before their breakfast meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.  (Kyodo News via AP)

A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A boat moves through the water at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The problem in Japan is compounded by the island nation's lack of a formal standing military, which is outlawed by its constitution. Japan maintains a small "defense force" for protection.

China often threatens to annex Taiwan by force, if necessary, while Japan and the U.S. continue to increase their military readiness to potentially respond to such an attack.

Fox News' Lawrence Richards contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com