UNITED NATIONS
Published

UK pub shooting leaves 1 dead on Christmas Eve

As of Sunday morning, police did not have any suspects in custody

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
A shooting at a pub in England on Christmas Eve resulted in one woman dead and three men injured, according to police.

The Associated Press reported that the incident occurred just before midnight local time at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, and that the Merseyside Police said they were investigating it as a murder.

"This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people," Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she died "with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound." 

UK ‘SLEEPOVER KILLER’ CASUALLY TELLS POLICE ON VIDEO HE MURDERED PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND, 3 CHILDREN

Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

As of Sunday morning, police did not have any suspects in their custody. McCaughrean said police were trying to locate witnesses and any existing video evidence of what happened.

"We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Mercedes, shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately," McCaughrean said.

UK WOMAN ARRESTED FOR PRAYING NEAR ABORTION CENTER WARNS MORE ARRESTS MAY COME

Police officers stand on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

This is the second deadly shooting at an English pub over the holiday weekend. Essex Police arrested a 44-year-old suspect following a fatal incident at the Lamb and Lion in Westcliff-on-Sea.

The suspect in that case was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 