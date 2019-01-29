UAE ceremony celebrating strides in gender diversity mocked for apparently having no women

A ceremony congratulating members of a United Arab Emirates gender equality council for its work promoting diversity is being mocked online for its noticeable absence of women.

In a tweet by the Dubai media office on Sunday, the country's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shakes the hands of three men presented with awards for Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance, and Best Gender Balance Initiative, BBC reports.

Mohammed bin Rashid said he was pleased with the "significant progress in achieving gender balance" in Dubai that would promote "equal opportunities for both men and women."

Following the initial tweet showing Dubai's ruler with the three men, the Dubai media office then issued another tweet showing five women alongside Mohammed bin Rashid and the award winners, but they were not identified and there was no indication why they were there.

Along with the tweet, a caption quoting Mohammed bin Rashid was attached, which read, "We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country. Gender balance has become a pillar in our governmental institutions."

"And they say that satire is dead," one Twitter user remarked about the irony of no women winning awards at the ceremony highlighting achievements in gender diversity.

"I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you, but you forgot to invite WOMEN," another wrote.

Despite the oversight, UAE has indeed made strides in promoting equal rights for men and women in the country. Last April, the cabinet, headed by bin Rashid, approved the Law on Equal Wages and Salaries for Men and Women, which ensures equal pay for men and women.