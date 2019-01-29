Dubai Airport ranked as world's busiest international air hub

Now that’s a lot of jet-setters.

Reps for Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomed over 89 million passengers in 2018, retaining its crown as the world’s busiest air hub for international travel for the fifth year running.

A grand total of 89,149,387 people used the airport last year, as per Dubai media outlet Gulf News, up from 88.2 million the year prior. According to the outlet, major source market countries with registered passengers include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, China, the U.S. and Russia.

“2018 was yet another remarkable year for Dubai Airports,” CEO Paul Griffiths said in a statement.

The swanky DXB first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014, and has maintained the title ever since. Some 75 airlines flying into the main airport for this skyscraper-studded city, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is also home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

