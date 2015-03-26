U.S. Commandos Free Ship, Crew From Pirates

U.S. commandos have captured four suspected pirates who boarded a Japanese-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman, according to an international anti-piracy task force.

Twenty-four crew members on the MV Guanabara took refuge in a protected part of the vessel after reporting they were under attack Saturday, roughly 328 nautical miles southeast of Duqm in southern Oman.

A special unit from the destroyer USS Bulkeley boarded the oil tanker Sunday and detained the suspected pirates, according to a news release from the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

"The ships and aircraft under my command have today scored a real and immediate victory through the disruption of a suspected act of piracy and the detention of individuals believed to be engaging in piracy," CMF's counter-piracy commander, Abdul Alheem, said in a statement.

The Bulkeley is part of a Bahrain-based multinational flotilla fighting piracy from Somalia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.