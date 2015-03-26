Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published
Last Update December 11, 2015

U.S. Commandos Free Ship, Crew From Pirates

By | Fox News
March 6: Suspected pirates indicate their surrender on the bow of Japanese-owned commercial oil tanker M/V Guanabara. Combined Maritime Forces warship USS Bulkeley, with support from Turkish warship TCG Giresun of NATO’s counter-piracy Task Force 508, responded to the reported pirating of Guanabara, which resulted in the detention of the four suspected pirates and freeing of 24 crew members. (U.S. Navy)

March 6: Suspected pirates indicate their surrender on the bow of Japanese-owned commercial oil tanker M/V Guanabara. Combined Maritime Forces warship USS Bulkeley, with support from Turkish warship TCG Giresun of NATO’s counter-piracy Task Force 508, responded to the reported pirating of Guanabara, which resulted in the detention of the four suspected pirates and freeing of 24 crew members. (U.S. Navy)

U.S. commandos have captured four suspected pirates who boarded a Japanese-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman, according to an international anti-piracy task force.

Twenty-four crew members on the MV Guanabara took refuge in a protected part of the vessel after reporting they were under attack Saturday, roughly 328 nautical miles southeast of Duqm in southern Oman.

A special unit from the destroyer USS Bulkeley boarded the oil tanker Sunday and detained the suspected pirates, according to a news release from the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

"The ships and aircraft under my command have today scored a real and immediate victory through the disruption of a suspected act of piracy and the detention of individuals believed to be engaging in piracy," CMF's counter-piracy commander, Abdul Alheem, said in a statement.

The Bulkeley is part of a Bahrain-based multinational flotilla fighting piracy from Somalia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.