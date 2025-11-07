Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iran-directed plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico thwarted, officials reveal

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the country will continue 'to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Masked attackers storm a pro-Israel event in Canada Video

Masked attackers storm a pro-Israel event in Canada

Witnesses say anti-Israel agitators violently stormed an event in Toronto, Canada, breaking glass and attacking attendees Nov. 5, 2025.

A plot by Iran to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico has been thwarted, officials revealed Friday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was allegedly trying to kill the ambassador starting late last year, but that effort was neutralized, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. official.

"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel’s ambassador in Mexico," Israel’s foreign ministry told Fox News on Friday.

"The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide."

Israeli ambassador to Mexico Einat Kranz Neiger

Einat Kranz Neiger, Israeli ambassador to Mexico (Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. official told Reuters the plot targeting ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger "was contained and does not pose a current threat."

"This is just the latest in a long history of Iran's global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them, something that should deeply worry every country where there is an Iranian presence," the official reportedly added.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members gather in Tehran

Commanders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 17, 2023.  ( Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters)

Further details about the plot were not immediately clear.

Protester burns poster of Israeli flag outside embassy in Mexico City

An activist from a pro-Palestinian collective burns a poster with the Israeli flag outside the embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 11, 2025. (Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Security services in Britain and Sweden warned last year that Iran was leaning on criminal proxies to carry out attacks, with Britain claiming to have disrupted 20 Iranian-linked plots since 2022, Reuters also reported.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

