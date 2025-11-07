Iran-directed plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico thwarted, officials reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plot by Iran to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico has been thwarted, officials revealed Friday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was allegedly trying to kill the ambassador starting late last year, but that effort was neutralized, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. official.

"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel’s ambassador in Mexico," Israel’s foreign ministry told Fox News on Friday.

"The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide."

RILEY GAINES, MARTINA NAVRATILOVA LEAD SPORTS COALITION CONDEMNING IRAN'S DEATH SENTENCE OF BOXER JAVAD SANI

The U.S. official told Reuters the plot targeting ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger "was contained and does not pose a current threat."

"This is just the latest in a long history of Iran's global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them, something that should deeply worry every country where there is an Iranian presence," the official reportedly added.

FORMER SECURITY GUARD AT US EMBASSY OVERSEAS IS CONVICTED OF SPYING FOR RUSSIA AND IRAN

Further details about the plot were not immediately clear.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Security services in Britain and Sweden warned last year that Iran was leaning on criminal proxies to carry out attacks, with Britain claiming to have disrupted 20 Iranian-linked plots since 2022, Reuters also reported.