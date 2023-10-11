Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Turkish education official tells Israel's Netanyahu 'you will die'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws angry response after sharing video of Gaza airstrikes

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli forces riddled with 'shock' and 'disgust' but coming together in national unity: Lior Prosor Video

Israeli forces riddled with 'shock' and 'disgust' but coming together in national unity: Lior Prosor

Former IDF lieutenant Lior Prosor responds to heartwrenching reports of Hamas militants executing babies and discusses the warfare challenges IDF soldiers are facing.

A top official within Turkey’s Ministry of National Education has posted a message on X telling Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "One day they will shoot you too" and "You will die." 

The inflammatory remarks by Nazif Yilmaz, a married father of three and deputy minister of the Turkish agency, was posted in response to a video Netanyahu shared on his account Tuesday appearing to show the Israeli military carrying out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. 

The same day, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan raised concerns about the U.S. moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel following Hamas’ attacks on the country. 

"What will the aircraft carrier of the U.S. do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats around and aircraft on it will do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there," Erdogan said, according to Reuters. 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

Netanyahu speaking at podium

A Turkish official told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X "you will die" after Netanyahu shared a video relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. (SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A U.S. military official had told Fox News over the weekend that the U.S. Navy is moving warships and aircraft closer to Israel as a result of the unprecedented assault.  

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Fox News in a statement that he directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea following detailed discussions with President Biden.  

The warships include U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).  

ISRAEL RESPONDS TO HEZBOLLAH ATTACK FROM LEBANON DEPLOYING ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS’ TO NORTHERN BORDER 

Airstrike on Gaza City

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday. (AP/Hatem Moussa)

"In addition, the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," Austin said. "The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days."  

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday that the aircraft carrier strike group’s movements "sends a very strong message of support for Israel.  

People search for survivors after Gaza airstrike

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City, on Wednesday. (AP/Mohammad Al Masri)

"But it's also to send a strong message of deterrence to contain broadening this particular conflict," he added, according to Reuters.  

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

