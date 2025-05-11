Trump vows to increase trade with India, Pakistan after praising ceasefire agreement: 'A job well done!'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to increase trade with India and Pakistan after the two nations agreed to a ceasefire to end the conflict with each other.

"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

The fragile ceasefire was holding on Sunday after several days of intense fighting, with dozens killed as missiles and drones were fired at each other's military bases. The deal was reached after diplomacy and pressure from the U.S., but artillery fire was witnessed in Indian Kashmir within hours of the agreement.

Attacks were witnessed in cities near the border under a blackout, as was the case in the previous two evenings.

The fighting began on Wednesday after 26 men were killed two weeks prior in an attack targeting Hindus in Pahalgam in Kashmir. Both countries rule part of Kashmir but claim full control.

Late on Saturday, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement to stop firing and that the Indian armed forces had been told to "deal strongly" with any continued firings.

Pakistan blamed India for violating the truce and said it was committed to the ceasefire.

The fighting and explosions reported overnight had quieted on both sides of the border by dawn on Sunday.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to [sic] the death and destruction of so many, and so much," Trump said in his post.

"Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision," he added.

In the Indian border city of Amritsar, a siren sounded Sunday morning to resume normal activities.

Officials in Pakistan said there was some firing in Bhimber in Pakistani Kashmir overnight, but there was no fighting anywhere else and no casualties were reported.

The two countries have gone to war three times, including twice over Kashmir.

Reuters contributed to this report.