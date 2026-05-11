Trump administration rejects UN migration declaration, says 'mass migration was never safe'

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The U.S. ​State Department ‌announced on Monday that it refused to back an ​International Migration Review Forum "progress" declaration, ​accusing the U.N. of efforts to "advocate and facilitate replacement immigration in the United States and across the broader West."

The U.S. did not participate in the second International Migration Review Forum, held May 5–8 at U.N. Headquarters in New York, and will not support the declaration, the department said in a statement on Monday.

The forum is the U.N.’s main global platform for member states to review implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, according to the U.N. Network on Migration. The 2026 forum was scheduled to produce an intergovernmentally agreed "Progress Declaration."

President Donald Trump ended U.S. participation in the U.N. process to develop the Global Compact for Migration during his first term in 2017, and now the State Department says the federal government will again affirm its opposition.

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The Global Compact was adopted in 2018 after the U.S. withdrew from the process. The U.N. and International Organization for Migration describe the compact as a cooperative framework intended to improve migration governance across countries.

"As Secretary Rubio said, opening our doors to mass migration was a grave mistake that threatens the cohesion of our societies and the future of our peoples," the department's statement reads. " In recent years, Americans witnessed first-hand how mass immigration laid waste to our communities: crime and chaos at the border, states of emergency in major cities, and billions of taxpayer dollars funneled towards hotels, plane tickets, cell phones and cash cards for migrants."

"Much of this was driven by UN agencies and their partners, which did not just facilitate the invasion of our country, but proceeded to redistribute our own people’s wealth and resources to millions of foreigners from the worst corners of the world," it continued.

The department argued there was nothing safe, orderly or regular about any of this, adding that the costs "were borne primarily by working Americans forced to compete for scarce jobs, housing, and social services."

"The UN has little to say about them," the department wrote.

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"President Trump is focused on the interests of Americans, not foreigners or globalist bureaucrats," the statement reads. "The United States will not support a process that imposes, overtly or by stealth, guidelines, standards, or commitments that constrain the American people’s sovereign, democratic right to make decisions in the best interests of our country."

The department concluded its statement by saying its goal is not to "manage" migration, but to "foster remigration."

In a thread on X also announcing the move to object to the declaration, the department said UN agencies "systematically facilitated mass migration into America and Europe, even as citizens of these nations called for restrictions on migration." It added that U.N. materials related to the Global Compact call for expanding regular migration pathways and reference "regularization" of migrants.

The International Organization for Migration says the forum is held every four years for countries to review progress and shape next steps on migration policy. IOM, which coordinates the U.N. Network on Migration, says the network includes 39 U.N. agencies working to support countries on migration issues.

The department alleged that "UN agencies – working with the NGOs they fund – established a migration corridor through Central America and to the U.S. border," the post reads. "As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the UN was on the ground pipelining migrants to our southern border."

"After facilitating mass migration to the United States, UN agencies condemned the deportation of illegal immigrants," the post continued. "While the United Kingdom faced unprecedented illegal boat crossings, UN agencies condemned plans for deportations. UN officials lobbied aviation regulators to prevent the deportation of migrants – an appalling violation of the UK’s national sovereignty."

The U.N. Network on Migration describes the compact as "non-legally binding." A U.N.-hosted text of the compact also says it respects states’ sovereign right to determine their national migration policies and to distinguish between regular and irregular migration status.

The declaration itself says the Global Compact is a cooperative framework and acknowledges that no state can address migration alone, while also upholding the sovereignty of states.

The department pushed back on the compact’s framing of migration as "safe, orderly and regular."

"For the citizens of Western nations, mass migration was never safe. It introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined the cohesion of our societies," it wrote.

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"The United States will not legitimize global compacts that enable mass migration into America or Western nations," the post added.

U.N. materials frame the compact as a cooperative framework for issues that often cross borders, including labor migration, border management, migrant protections and development. U.N. agencies, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, describe the IMRF as a state-led review process with participation from relevant stakeholders.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.N. for comment.