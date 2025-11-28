Trump unveils ‘reverse migration’ plan to halt ‘Third World’ immigration, revoke Biden-era entries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump used a late-night Thanksgiving post on Truth Social to outline what he called a "reverse migration" plan, pledging a permanent halt to immigration from what he described as "Third World Countries" and a sweeping rollback of Biden-era admissions.

Trump said his administration would pause all migration from nations he labels "Third World," revoke what he claimed were "millions" of Biden-era admissions — "including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen" — and remove foreign nationals he deems public charges, security risks, or "non-compatible with Western Civilization."

He argued that the U.S. immigration system has been overwhelmed and said his approach would allow it to "fully recover." Trump also vowed to end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants accused of undermining "domestic tranquility," and expand deportations.

Trump's comments come after two National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House in what officials called a "targeted" attack. One of the guardsman, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of West Virginia, has died, Trump announced earlier on Thursday.

The president said the second service member wounded in the attack, Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still "fighting for his life."

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is also in serious condition.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump ended his social media post with a stern warning: "Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!"