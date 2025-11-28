Expand / Collapse search
Trump unveils ‘reverse migration’ plan to halt ‘Third World’ immigration, revoke Biden-era entries

President Trump outlined a sweeping immigration agenda in a late-night Thanksgiving post, pledging a permanent halt to what he called “Third World" immigration.

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
BREAKING: Trump announces death of National Guard soldier Video

BREAKING: Trump announces death of National Guard soldier

President Donald Trump announces the death of a National Guard soldier attacked in Washington, D.C. on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump used a late-night Thanksgiving post on Truth Social to outline what he called a "reverse migration" plan, pledging a permanent halt to immigration from what he described as "Third World Countries" and a sweeping rollback of Biden-era admissions.

Trump said his administration would pause all migration from nations he labels "Third World," revoke what he claimed were "millions" of Biden-era admissions — "including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen" — and remove foreign nationals he deems public charges, security risks, or "non-compatible with Western Civilization."

He argued that the U.S. immigration system has been overwhelmed and said his approach would allow it to "fully recover." Trump also vowed to end federal benefits for noncitizens, denaturalize migrants accused of undermining "domestic tranquility," and expand deportations.

LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDING AFTER 2 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT NEAR WHITE HOUSE

police officers and law enforcement blocking off street

Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.  (AP Photo/Anthony Peltier)

Trump's comments come after two National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House in what officials called a "targeted" attack. One of the guardsman, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of West Virginia, has died, Trump announced earlier on Thursday.

NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER SARAG BECKSTROM DEAD AFTER DC SHOOTING: ‘HIGHLY RESPECTED’

Sarah Beckstrom

President Trump announced Thursday that National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of West Virginia, has died after she and another guardsman were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (District of Columbia National Guard via X)

The president said the second service member wounded in the attack, Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still "fighting for his life."

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is also in serious condition.

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Undated file photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of  two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., November 26, 2025. (Provided by Department of Justice)

Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump ended his social media post with a stern warning: "Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!"

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

