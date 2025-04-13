Expand / Collapse search
World

Trump admin secures release of American missionary held in Tunisia for 13 months: report

Robert Vieira was accused of espionage by Tunisian officials

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
An American missionary who was detained in Tunisia for over a year was released on Sunday.

Officials gained the release of U.S. citizen Robert Vieira on Sunday afternoon, according to a Reuters report citing U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler.

Boehler told the outlet that Vieira was doing missionary work when he was detained by Tunisian authorities 13 months ago.

Officials reportedly suspected Vieira of espionage.

19 BODIES RECOVERED OFF THE COAST OF TUNISIA AFTER MIGRANTS ATTEMPTED TO CROSS THE MEDITERRANEAN TO EUROPE

Tunisian flag

The Trump administration recently secured the release of a U.S. citizen detained in Tunisia, according to Reuters. (iStock)

Tunisia, a North African country bordered by Algeria and Libya, was amenable to Vieira's release after Boehler worked closely with its foreign minister, Mohamed Ali Nafti.

After being released on Sunday, Vieira flew back home to the U.S. alongside his family.

TUNISIAN OPPOSITION DECLINES TO PARTICIPATE IN ELECTION UNLESS POLITICAL PRISONERS FREED

Mohamed Ali Nafti next to a Tunisian flag

Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti worked with U.S. officials on Vieira's release. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"We appreciate the government of Tunisia’s decision to resolve this case and allow Mr. Vieira to reunite with his family after more than 13 months of pre-trial detention," Boehler said.

Boehler credited his collaboration with Nafti for securing the detainee's release.

Tunis, Tunisia

Tunisia is a North African country bordered by Algeria and Libya. Vieira was detained in Tunisia for over a year. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.

Reuters contributed to this report.

