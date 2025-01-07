Trudeau says there ‘isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell’ Canada will become part of US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday there is not a ‘snowball’s chance in hell’ his country will become part of the U.S., as President-elect Trump continues to make his push to make the neighbor to the north the United States’ 51st state.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau wrote on X. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

Trudeau’s response came after Trump said Canada should be a state, while speaking at a news conference on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump also highlighted that if Canada were to join the U.S., it would not be by using military force, but instead through "economic force."

On Monday, the president-elect said in a social media post that "many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State."

But he also stressed that if Canada and the U.S. were to merge, there would be no tariffs, taxes would drop, and Canada would be "totally secure" from threats of Russian and Chinese ships "constantly surrounding them."

"Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" Trump exclaimed in his social media post.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has trolled Canada by musing about it becoming the 51st state, while also posting a doctored photo of the president-elect standing on top of a mountain, next to a Canadian flag.

Trump also mocked Trudeau, repeatedly referring to him as "governor," and threatened to impose massive tariffs on Canada, which likely factored into Trudeau announcing his resignation from the post on Monday.

Trudeau announced that he intends to resign as party leader and prime minister after pressure from within his own Liberal Party increasingly grew amid heightened criticisms over his handling of the economy and threats levied by Trump. He said he will resign once the party selects a new leader.

Trudeau, who led the nation for nearly a decade, has been grappling for months with significant drops in his approval ratings over mounting frustration relating to issues like the soaring cost of living and rising inflation.

Trudeau’s resignation means the Liberal Party can appoint an interim prime minister to lead the country until the elections next fall, giving them potentially a fighting chance to bring renewed support back to the Liberal Party.

Along with his fixation on Canada, Trump has also called on Denmark to sell Greenland to the U.S.

