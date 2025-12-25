Australian prime minister announces national bravery honors after antisemitic terror attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Thursday his government plans to establish a national bravery award to recognize the civilians and first responders who risked their lives during a mass shooting earlier this month that left 15 people dead at a Hanukkah celebration.

The announcement came as Australia grapples with the aftermath of its deadliest massacre since 1996, which officials have described as an ISIS-inspired attack targeting the country’s Jewish community during the holiday season.

Albanese said Christmas was marked by a sharp contrast between extremist violence and the "best of humanity."

"This Christmas is a different one because of the anti-terror and the terrorist attack motivated by ISIS and antisemitism," Albanese said during a press conference. "But, at the same time, as we have seen the worst of humanity, we have seen the bravery and kindness and compassion ... from those who rushed to danger."

Albanese said his government plans to create a special honors system recognizing the heroism of those who confronted what he called "the worst of evil" during the Dec. 14 attack, including Ahmed al Ahmed, a Syria-born Australian Muslim store owner captured on video tackling and disarming one of the gunmen before being wounded.

The award would recognize those nominated for bravery or meritorious awards under the existing Australian Honors and Awards system for their actions during and after the attack, according to The Associated Press.

Two different bystanders, identified as Boris and Sofia Gurman, were seen on video confronting a gunman before the shooting began at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Despite their efforts to disarm him, the gunman later overpowered and killed them, according to authorities.

Australian authorities say a father and son accused of carrying out the attack — 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram — filmed a video manifesto containing antisemitic language and expressions of support for the Islamic State.

The pair may have been planning the attack for several months, investigators said.

Only the son survived the attack and now faces murder and terrorism charges.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.