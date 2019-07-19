Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

India
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Tired tiger takes cat nap inside family's living room while fleeing fatal floods in India

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A tiger has been photographed taking a cat nap inside of a home in India.

The animal, spotted resting on a bed Thursday morning at a residence in the state of Assam, is believed to have ended up there after escaping the flood-ravaged Kaziranga National Park, the BBC reported.

"She was very exhausted and had a nice day-long nap," Rathin Barman, a local that led the operation to remove the animal, told the station.

A tiger was photographed taking a nap inside of a home in India on Thursday.

A tiger was photographed taking a nap inside of a home in India on Thursday. (WTI)

Officials from the Wildlife Trust of India, a nature conservation group, set off firecrackers in the afternoon to arouse the big cat from its slumber. The tiger eventually ran back into the forest and the homeowner was able to re-enter the property after fleeing hours earlier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firecrackers were used to wake the tiger up. A safe route was cleared for it to leave the home, and the animal eventually returned to a nearby forest.

Firecrackers were used to wake the tiger up. A safe route was cleared for it to leave the home, and the animal eventually returned to a nearby forest. (WTI)

"The great thing was that nobody disturbed her so she could rest,” Barman said. “There's a lot of respect for wildlife in this region.”

An elephant, rhinos, wild boars and hog deer are among the 92 animals that have died from recent flooding at Kaziranga National Park, which is also home to more than 100 tigers, the BBC reports.