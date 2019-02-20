Thousands in France march against anti-Semitism saying 'that's enough' following a string of attacks

Thousands of French people hit the streets of Paris and other cities on Tuesday with the slogan “That’s enough” in the wake of multiple anti-Semitic acts in the country.

The rally was led by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Republic Plaza and joined by former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Political parties across the political spectrum joined the march, though Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party held a separate event from the mainstream parties.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, went to Shoah Memorial, a Holocaust museum in Paris, to observe a moment of silence with other parliament leaders.

“Every time a French person, because he or she is Jewish, is insulted, threatened — or worse, injured or killed — the whole Republic” is attacked, Macron said at a news conference in Paris.

The demonstration came after a string of incidents against the French Jewry in recent months. On Tuesday, the same day as the march, about 80 gravestones in a Jewish cemetery were desecrated with Swastikas overnight.

Macron visited the cemetery and said he felt shame seeing the gravestones desecrated. “This looks like absurd stupidity,” the French president said, promising to take action.

But in recent weeks, there has been multiple anti-Semitic incidents, prompting a reaction from lawmakers and the people.

Last weekend, police had to step in to protect the philosopher, Alain Finkielkraut, after the so-called “Yellow Vests” taunted the academic using anti-Jewish slurs.

Two teens were arrested on Friday after they allegedly fired shots at a synagogue with an air rifle in Paris and injured one Jewish man. Prosecutors reportedly said the motive was anti-Semitism.

A swastika was also found on street portraits of Simone Veil — a survivor of Nazi death camps and a European Parliament president who died in 2017.

The word “Juden” was painted on the window of a bagel restaurant in the capital, while two trees planted at a memorial honoring a young Jewish man tortured to death in 2006 were also vandalized, one cut down.

France is the home of the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States.

French government revealed that there was a big rise in incidents of anti-Semitism last year – 541 registered incidents, up 74 percent from the 311 registered in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.