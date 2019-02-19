Jewish graves desecrated in France as people hit streets to combat 'poison' of anti-Semitism

About 80 graves have been desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in France, the latest anti-Semitic attack in a string of hateful incidents this year that sparked an all-out protest on Tuesday.

A Jewish cemetery in a small Alsace town was vandalized overnight, with the damage discovered Tuesday. Officials said swastikas were painted on multiple graves.

The desecration comes as the French marched on the streets Tuesday in the wake of other anti-Semitics attacks in recent months, with former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy joining the protesters.

French government revealed that there was a big rise in incidents of anti-Semitism last year – 541 registered incidents, up 74 percent from the 311 registered in 2017.

Last weekend, police had to step in to protect the philosopher, Alain Finkielkraut, after the so-called “Yellow Vests” taunted the academic using anti-Jewish slurs.

Two teens were arrested on Friday after they allegedly fired shots at a synagogue with an air rifle in Paris and injured one Jewish man. Prosecutors reportedly said the motive was anti-Semitism.

A swastika was also found on street portraits of Simone Veil — a survivor of Nazi death camps and a European Parliament president who died in 2017.

Multiple officials have condemned the recent attacks. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that anti-Semitism is "spreading like poison" in France, according to the BBC.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the prevalence of anti-Semitism within the country.

“Every time a French person, because he or she is Jewish, is insulted, threatened — or worse, injured or killed — the whole Republic” is attacked, Macron said at a press conference in Paris.

Most mainstream parties are attending the protest against anti-Semitism, while Macron is set to deliver a speech at Wednesday’s annual dinner by leading Jewish group CRIF.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, meanwhile, is holding a separate event to combat anti-Semitism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.