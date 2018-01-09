The Latest: UN chief welcomes progress to ease Korea tension

The Latest on the border talks between North and South Korea (all times local):

3:55 a.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is welcoming progress during talks between the two Koreas, especially their agreement to work to ease military tensions, hold military-to-military talks and to reopen a military hotline.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says "the re-establishment and strengthening of such channels is critical to lowering the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and to reduce tensions in the region."

He says in a statement Tuesday that Guterres also welcomes North Korea's decision to send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games.

Dujarric says the secretary-general believes the U.N. General Assembly resolution which says the Olympics "can foster an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding among nations ... is particularly relevant on the Korean Peninsula and beyond."

He says Guterres also hopes that "other efforts" to reduce tensions — which he did not identify — "will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."